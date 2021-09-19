Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 34,853 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of ANSYS worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.63. 522,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,406. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

