Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,368 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $194,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after acquiring an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $201.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

