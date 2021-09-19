McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,769,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $639,674,000 after acquiring an additional 102,817 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

