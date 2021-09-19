McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,762 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.29% of McKesson worth $88,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.75. 2,219,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,658. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.