MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,786,347. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $20.97 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.79.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

