Melon (MLN) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00130248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046917 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

