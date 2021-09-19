Meme Trading Down 13.7% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $671,175.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $461.51 or 0.00974415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.00414576 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002390 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006539 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.