Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,626 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 10.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $996,760. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

