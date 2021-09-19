Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 24,107 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 201.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,116,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

