Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,770 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

