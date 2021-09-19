Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,041 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,253,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 27,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

