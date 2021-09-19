Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

