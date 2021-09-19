Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.63 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.