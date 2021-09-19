Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.15 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

