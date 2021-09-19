Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 317,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

