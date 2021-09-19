Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $309.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average of $292.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

