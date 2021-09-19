Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

VOT opened at $246.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $251.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

