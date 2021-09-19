Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $69.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

