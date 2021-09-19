Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

