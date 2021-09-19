MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 21,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,877. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

