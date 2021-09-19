Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth about $210,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

