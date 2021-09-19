Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $313.42 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $319.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,447.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

