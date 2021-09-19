Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $313.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $319.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

