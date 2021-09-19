Meta Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00128086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00048931 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

