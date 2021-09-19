Metaverse ETP Market Cap Tops $14.42 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $52,963.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.51 or 0.07078137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00118126 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,995,556 coins and its circulating supply is 78,995,458 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.