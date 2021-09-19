Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Methanex worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Methanex stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -30.86%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.