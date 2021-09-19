Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,520.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,346.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

