MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CIF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

