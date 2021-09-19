MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
CIF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.