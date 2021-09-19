MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

