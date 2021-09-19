Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 940,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFGP. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $51,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.