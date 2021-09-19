Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MU opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

