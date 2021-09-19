Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

