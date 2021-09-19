Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $11,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

