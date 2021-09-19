Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,352 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 993,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 145,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,631,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.24. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.