Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 903 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.41. 9,258,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,062. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

