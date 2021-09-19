Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $69.96. 30,775,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,611,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

