Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 841 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,832,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,256. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

