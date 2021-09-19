Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

TIGO opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

