Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $174.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

