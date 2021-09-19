Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches Market Cap of $22.05 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $22.05 million and approximately $133,731.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for approximately $163.93 or 0.00342376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 134,509 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

