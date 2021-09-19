Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $28.15 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $385.65 or 0.00814250 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.15 million and $43,664.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00120880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00176189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07001739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,408.11 or 1.00095709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.27 or 0.00849337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,996 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.