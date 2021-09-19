Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00016304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00119724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00173476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.00 or 0.07069645 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.29 or 0.99758971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.79 or 0.00851682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.