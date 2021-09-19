ModiHost Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $166,720.74 and $30,565.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00130732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047265 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

