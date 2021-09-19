ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ModivCare worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

MODV stock opened at $176.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

