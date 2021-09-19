Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 314.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 113.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

