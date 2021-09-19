monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $374.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.34. monday.com has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that monday.com will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

