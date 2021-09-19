Moneynet (MNC) Price Down 67.3% This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 67.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Moneynet has a total market cap of $246,870.54 and approximately $17.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moneynet has traded 67.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moneynet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00373888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.