Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $245.76 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82.
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
