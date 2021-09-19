Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $474.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at $455,797,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $497.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.72. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $245.76 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.