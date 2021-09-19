Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 59,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 55.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $497.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.76 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.