Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $52,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

MPWR stock opened at $497.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.76 and a 52-week high of $505.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.